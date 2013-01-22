MIT Hacked; Pro-Aaron Swartz Message Left

Hackers hijacked MIT’s DNS server earlier today in an attempt to block access to the university. Mit.edu was offline from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time; messages were left memorializing Aaron Swartz on the hacked MIT site. At the time of his death, Swartz was facing prison time for the illegal download of academic papers from Jstor from an MIT building; in a statement, Swartz’s family and partner claimed the university was partially responsible for his suicide.
Sources told Fast Company that MIT’s registrar site was hacked; the hacked MIT site contained a copy of a Swartz blog post that was republished on Hacker News, along with several hacker insider jokes. The temporary, hacked DNS record for MIT listed “I Got Owned” as the administrative contact and “Owned Network Operations” as the technical contact. Back in 2011, Fast Company detailed how DNS records can be hacked.
[Image: Yfrog user Johnhawkinson]