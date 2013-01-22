Laurene Powell Jobs Pushes For Immigration Reform With New Website

Laurene Powell Jobs (the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs), and filmmaker Steve Guggenheim have teamed up to launch a new website, www.thedreamisnow.org , to push for the passage of the Dream Act. The site, which launched Tuesday, features videos of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children and would have a brighter future if the Dream Act became a reality.

Powell Jobs told Yahoo! News that she became interested in the Dream Act through her work with College Track, an after school program she founded which works with many undocumented teenagers.

Guggenheim, known for his work with “Waiting for Superman” and “The Inconvenient Truth” will compile the videos from the website into a documentary film.