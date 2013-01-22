advertisement
Amazon.com Picks Up Sci-Fi TV Series Zombieland

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

TV series Zombieland has been acquired by the ever-expanding Amazon.com for future development and distribution through Amazon’s various channels to PCs and mobile devices. Original writing will go into each 30-minute episode of the post-zombie-apocalypse show. The story behind the original Zombieland production was packaged as TV series pitch before it became a movie, meaning this is the second dramatic format adjustment for the story.

Is Amazon’s idea for producing such original content a great idea, or do fans worry about the future of their favorite shows at Jeff Bezos’ hands?

