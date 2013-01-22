The War Over Obama’s Election Tech

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and open-source loving programmers are at war over the fate of the Obama 2012 campaign’s amazing tech arsenal. The Verge’s Ben Popper reports that President Obama and his former campaign staff are keeping a tight hold on fundraising software largely built on open-source code. During the 2012 campaign, the Democratic Party built a custom platform called Narwhal with the help of volunteers from Facebook, Google, and Twitter’s engineering teams. By comparison, fundraising software used by the Romney campaign was notoriously clunky.