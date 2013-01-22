Behind Kim Dotcom’s Latest Project: Mega

Kim Dotcom, the controversial and daring Internet storage guru, is at it again. This week, Dotcom launched Mega, a new file-sharing service that will allow users to upload 50GB of storage for free, or opt for three Pro tiers of 500GB to 4TB for $13-$40 a month. The new project comes only a year after Dotcom was arrested on online piracy charges.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, the 39-year-old said he wanted to prove that “we are innovators. We want to show the world that cloud storage has a right to exist.”

Dotcom, who could be facing extradition to the United States to face copyright infringement charges from his last cloud upload site, told the newspaper he wasn’t surprised by any controversy surrounding his new project. But this time around, he encrypted all of the uploads so that he can’t see the content of the files uploaded and therefore can’t technically know if they are pirated.

Nevertheless, he told the Guardian that he won’t be surprised if there’s more controversy to come.

“The content industry is going to react really emotionally about this. The US government will probably try and destroy the new business…you’ve got to stand up against that, and fight that, and I’m doing that … I will not allow them to chill me.”

