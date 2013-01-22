Groupon Yanks Gun-Related Deals–For Now

The coupon service Groupon is , at least temporarily, no longer offering any firearms-related deals, sparking praise from many anti-gun activists and calls for a boycott from angry business owners and gun rights’ advocates. The policy decision was first reported by AOL’s Daily Finance and comes weeks after the deadly shooting in Newtown, CT.

A Groupon spokesperson told Daily Finance that the company put all “scheduled and current gun-related deals featured on Groupon North America, including shooting ranges, conceal-and-carry, and clay shooting” on hiatus while the company internally reviewed them. It was not clear if they will ever come back.

The news comes as the debate over gun control in the United States continues to heat up. Business owners, what would you do?

[Photo by Flickr user Groupon]