3 Reasons Facebook Graph Search Is Not A Marketer’s Dream

Facebook’s new graph search was launched at a press event last week with a great deal of fanfare. After all, Facebook has the demographic data, the likes and dislikes of a billion people. Theoretically, it’s a marketer’s dream.

But as we gradually get accustomed to seeing brand ads over on the right side of our feeds, we’re also seeing unwanted brand postings in their midst. I’ve set all my settings to public, liked a bunch of brands, and signed up for every new release of a Facebook product, so in theory I’m the best example of who Facebook might be looking for.

However, I am not. And one day I will grow tired of following Facebook’s continual erosion of my privacy for its wealth creation and change my settings.

If you are in charge of a brand marketing budget, even a small one, I’m not telling you not to spend some of it on Facebook, at least enough for a good test. But here are three reasons to consider carefully how you use those dollars, and whether graph search will have enough ROI for you.

1) Privacy issues. Many people I know already dislike Facebook and don’t use it very much. The most radical privacy enthusiasts have already deleted their accounts. But most people don’t really want to delete their accounts and lose track of all their high school friends. So they lock down their settings. I was surprised to find out in a poll of 55 college students in my “Business and Future of Journalism” class, no one had their settings to public except me.

These are our digital natives, the ones Mark Zuckerberg thought would be the easiest to re-train on the issue of privacy. Not so, however. If you are using Facebook Graph Search, it will only uncover public information, so you may still not have access to the demographic you seek.

In the enterprise, things are worse. Many corporations have blocked Facebook because it’s such a time suck, which means people with regular income and good credit probably can’t use it (much) during the day.