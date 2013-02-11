Tobacco Farmers In North Carolina Turn Over A New Leaf With New Crops

The past 15 years have been unkind to tobacco farmers. In 1997, they collectively harvested 836,000 acres, yielding revenues of $3.2 billion. Since then, in part because of the elimination of tobacco-price supports in 2004, production and revenue have dropped more than 60%, to 325,000 acres and $1.1 billion, in 2011. Now tobacco farmers are looking for alternatives, and nowhere more avidly than in North Carolina, which produces twice as much tobacco as any other state. Here are four growers who are cultivating new crops.

Greene Farms

Crop : Stokes Purple sweet potato

Annual production : 20 acres ($60,000 in revenue)

Top annual tobacco production : 35 acres ($100,000)

With its deep purple flesh and tinted skin, the Stokes Purple is so obscure that agriculture statisticians don’t keep track of its production; only four or five farmers are growing it on 35 acres north of Winston-Salem. Local restaurants and grocers are buying it, but growers hope the big sales will come from the dye markets of Asia.

Why he chose it “It’s actually easier to grow potatoes than it was to grow tobacco. We know they’ll yield good. The health benefits of these potatoes are so much better than the orange potatoes. There’s higher antioxidants. It’s just a matter of getting the public interested. [But] that is a niche market. If we get one company to get this dye process going, we would have an unlimited demand for these potatoes.”

Biggest challenge “It takes labor to plant them and then you cultivate them a couple of times and shoot the deer out of them all summer. That’s our biggest problem. Deer love the sweet potatoes. Three years ago, they ate all of my potatoes. Out of 20 acres, I harvested 5. That was probably around $50,000, $60,000 worth. I hate deer. In certain areas, they’re just eating us out of house and home.”

Harvest of the Great Spirit Prawn Farm