Giving Siri A Personality: A Possible Job Listing Has Us Thinking

According to a report on 9 to 5 Mac , Apple is (possibly) looking for a special someone to help them “evolve and enrich Siri.” The person, according to the job listing (which is no longer viewable online), must be “a uniquely creative individual to help us evolve and enrich Siri , our virtual personal assistant” to “help the Siri team evolve Siri as a distinct, recognizable character.”

Since her introduction, there have been a variety of characters imposed onto Siri: the snippy one, the funny one, the charming one, the affectionate one, the fake girlfriend one, the constantly confused one, and the one who got in trouble with a lot of pro-choice groups for not being able to tell you where the nearest abortion clinic was.

So with Siri (possibly) taking on her own personality a little more, there’s a lot of options on who she should aim to be like. Though this whole job post may be a hoax (we have some major questions), we’ve nominated a list of celebrities we think could be a great inspiration for our favorite pocket assistant, just for kicks.

Tell us your favorite…and who we should add!

[Photo by flickr user planetc1]