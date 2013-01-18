Yahoo/ABC News, CNN Top Digital Views in 2012

Yahoo!’s ABC News partnership and CNN stayed on top online in 2012, according to CNN. CNN had 62 million unique visitors on average per month, which beat out Fox News Digital (31 million) and The New York Times brand (29 million). CNN topped the Huffington Post Media Group by 2 million, NBC News Digital by 5 million, and CBS News by 22 million, according to the comScore Media Metrix.

CNN.com had 92 million average monthly global video starts in 2012. The top videos were about major news stories like Hurricane Sandy and the Newtown shooting.

Which site did you frequent the most?