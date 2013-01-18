Nokia Lets Lumia Owners Design Their Own 3-D-Printed Case

Nokia, the embattled phone company, announced the release of its design files to enable Lumia 820 users to 3-D-print their own custom phone cases. The firm is already using the technology to make models of prototypes internally to, as Nokia CEO/President Stephen Elop reportedly puts it, “increase the clock speed of Nokia.”
With firms such as Staples embracing the 3-D print revolution, and with the technology being used in everything from toy manufacturing to cars, and with one firm aiming to bring out a home version of the 3-D printer, a simple task such as printing a phone case is going to be a piece of cake.
What do you think? Will you start printing out your own phone cases?