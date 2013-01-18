Instagram Reveals Monthly Active User Data For First Time

90 million people use Instagram on a monthly basis.

Numbers increased by 10%, month on month, between December 2012 and January 2013.

A thousand comments are left each second.

40 million photos are posted each day.

There are 8,500 likes per second, although this figure increases to 10,000 per second at peak times.

This is what Kevin Systrom had to say about the figures: “Instagram continues to see very strong growth around the world. With many of the product and internationalization improvements we’ve made, we’ve been excited to see these efforts resonate with users globally.”

[Image by Flickr user Lisa Brewster]