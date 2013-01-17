Dear Abby, Pauline Friedman Phillips, Dead At 94

Pauline Friedman Phillips, one of the nation’s original advice columnists who advised readers on everything from party etiquette to problem children in her “Dear Abby” column, died Wednesday . She was 94 and reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She began her advice column around the same time her sister, Esther Pauline Friedman Lederer, took over the Ann Landers column in 1956. According to her book, USA Today reports, she approached the San Francisco Chronicle about taking over the advice column there and officially became “Abigail Van Buren”.

Phillips’ daughter, Jeanne Phillips, has co-authored the column since 1987 and took over writing it completely in 2002.

Here at Fast Company, we choose to remember Phillips through this Spotify playlist and Dead Kennedy’s song.

[Photo by Flickr user laughlin]