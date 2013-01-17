Rolling Stone Debuts On iPad … Finally

Rolling Stone debuted its iPad version on Thursday, complete with articles, reviews and links to Apple’s iTunes’ store to preview and buy songs. The app, according to Apple Insider , is part of a plan from the magazine’s parent company, Wenner Media , to add more content to the iPad from its other magazines like US Weekly and Men’s Journal.

In 2011, Wenner expressed doubts about magazines rushing to the iPad, telling AdAge he believed publishers were “rushing and showing little confidence and faith in what they’ve really got…”. “From the publisher’s point of view I would think they’re crazy to encourage it. They’re going to get less money for it from advertisers. Right now it costs a fortune to convert your magazine, to program it, to get all the things you have to do on there. And they’re not selling. You know, 5,000 copies there, 3,000 copies here, it’s not worth it. You haven’t put a dent in your R&D costs.”

It wasn’t clear what changed except for time. Here’s a helpful stat for Wenner though: tablet ownership doubled in the United States in 2012.

[Photo by Flickr user Photo Giddy]