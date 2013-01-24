How To Avoid The Tax Receipt Mess You Made In 2012

If you’re anything like me, the last time you thought about how much you needed to pay in taxes for 2012 was in April of 2012. You had a rough idea of how much you’d earn, a rough idea of how much you’d spend and write off, and the reality of your expenses and pay stubs was stashed in a shoe box until April 2013. “There must be a better way,” you tell yourself, year after year, only to find yourself wondering if squirrels are eating your key and missing receipts and invoices, year after year.

But this post is catching you at an opportune time. You’ve just paid the last of your quarterly estimates for 2012 (or missed them). You have roughly three months to pay your remaining state and federal dues on the year. And we’re only a handful of weeks into 2013, the year that you will finally get around to going paperless and keeping all your expenses tabulated, backed up, and available at any time. There’s even a single-serving site to encourage and help you get going

Here’s the path to less document pain in 2013, for your taxes, and for your life in general.

You’re going to keep all your receipts, tax forms, and documents in one place in 2013, and it’s going to be online. You must keep the actual paper somewhere, but for most people, something as simple as a shoebox can work for that. You can also keep backup copies on a local hard drive, which would be very smart. But you must choose from one bucket or another, so that you know where everything.

We’ve compared the major online note-and-file services before. The scanner I’m going to recommend can send files to Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, and other services, and all of them offer ample free space for your items. What works best is up to you and your devices.

Make folders (or tags, in apps like Evernote) inside that bucket for your key tax categories: meals and coffee, business expenses, utilities and other bills, research, and so on. When you scan or snap your paper, be sure to put it in the right folder. Technology can do many things, but it can’t quite remove the need to put things in their right place (yet).

If you paid for everything in your life with credit cards, even taxis and cheap coffee, and if every payment you received was direct deposit, and if every financial firm was totally cool with your request for paperless everything, then you’re in great shape. A few email searches and, boom, you’re off to the accountant. Stop reading now and enjoy your perfect life.