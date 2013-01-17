Florida Debates UAV Ban

Florida’s state Senate is close to passing legislation that would ban Floridians from using UAVs for surveillance–but provisions in the act create broad exceptions for law enforcement who have search warrants and are dealing with “emergency situations.” The Miami Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department were among the first in the nation to purchase surveillance drones after the FAA gave the green light for law enforcement to use UAVs. Florida Sen. Joe Negron (R-Naples) is sponsoring the Freedom from Unwanted Surveillance Act, which in its original form prohibited Florida law enforcement from using drones for any purposes. The loopholes for warrants and “emergency situations” were made following pressure from law enforcement lobbyists; in statements, Negron said he feared that low-cost drones could be purchased by homeowners’ associations for code enforcement purposes.