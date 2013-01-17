Software Developer Caught Outsourcing His Own Job To China

An American software developer’s amazing outsourcing scam where he paid 20% of his salary to a Chinese firm to do his job for him has been busted. Verizon recently went public about the case, which involves copious amounts of cute cat videos on YouTube and Reddit use. According to Verizon’s Andrew Valentine, a developer at a “critical infrastructure company” had given his VPN login to a contractor in Shenyang, China, to do his work for him. The developer even shipped his RSA SecurID token to China to make the contractor’s job easier. While the American outsourcer made a six-digit salary at his job, he spent most of his time looking at cat videos on YouTube and browsing Reddit, eBay, and Facebook.