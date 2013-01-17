Lance Armstrong Stripped Of His Olympic Bronze By IOC

The International Olympic Committee has just announced that it has stripped Lance Armstrong of the medal he won back in 2000. The cyclist, who won a bronze in the time trial event at the Sydney games, and is the founder of the Livestrong foundation, is appearing on Oprah tonight– and not for the first time –in an interview filmed earlier this week.

The decision was taken at the IOC’s executive board meeting before Christmas to discuss the affair, but they decided to hold off an announcement for 21 days in case Armstrong, who you can hear here in his 2010 interview with Fast Company, appealed against the UCI’s ruling that he had been found guilty of doping offenses.

The scandal cost Armstrong his relationship with Nike.

[Image by Flickr user mobius cycle]