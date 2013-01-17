Manti Te’o’s Fake Dead Girlfriend Takes To Twitter Again. Maybe. Got That?

A heart-wrenching thread through this past college football season was that of Manti Te’o, a well-liked Heisman candidate from Notre Dame whose girlfriend Lennay Kekua, a reported Stanford student, died of cancer the same week that Te’o’s grandmother passed away.

But on Wednesday, one of Nick Denton’s websites, Deadspin, reported that Kekua wasn’t a real person. At the very least, Te’o, who, some have argued, used Kekua’s story to boost his popularity in college football, was “Catfished” by a group of soul-less Internet pranksters. Or, at the very worst, was in on the hoax the entire time.

Te’o, in a statement, said it was the former. But on Wednesday night a Twitter account with the same name that had reportedly began the lore of Lennay Kekua in the first place tweeted the following (though there was no way to verify the account’s owners):

It isn’t fair to drag Reagan and Troy into this.. a lot of truths and myths need to be addressed here, and they will be at noon PST tomorrow — L K (@LennayKay) January 17, 2013

The account follows two NFL players: Troy Polamalu and Reagan Maui’a. Maui’a told reporters on Wednesday that Kekua was “real” and he had met her.

That statement made many, like Chicago Tribune reporter Brian Hamilton, start poking holes in Te’o’s statement.