Google Buys Minority Stake In Vevo, And Refutes Donkey-Killing Allegations

Google is yet again investing in video. The boys at Mountain View are said to be close to acquiring a minority stake in music video site Vevo. The size of the proposed investment hasn’t been made clear, but there is a potential fly in the ointment: Vevo is the viddy offspring of two major labels, Universal and Sony (with a little bit more of investment coming from Abu Dhabi Media), both of whom have had run-ins with Google before over content licensing.
The move is another pointer to how Google sees it can monetize its video assets. Last year, it upped its investment in some of YouTube’s existing video channels–albeit, the ones that seemed to be working the best. The firm has also invested in gaming video site Machinima, to the tune of $35 million.
All of this pales into insignificance, however, when you hear the latest accusations about Google’s Street View vehicles. Not content with accusations that the camera-equipped cars had been harvesting users’ private details all round the world, the firm has had to refute allegations that it killed a donkey in Botswana. Someone better send Larry Page a spider bath ladder PDQ.