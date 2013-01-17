Google Buys Minority Stake In Vevo, And Refutes Donkey-Killing Allegations

Google is yet again investing in video. The boys at Mountain View are said to be close to acquiring a minority stake in music video site Vevo. The size of the proposed investment hasn’t been made clear, but there is a potential fly in the ointment: Vevo is the viddy offspring of two major labels, Universal and Sony (with a little bit more of investment coming from Abu Dhabi Media), both of whom have had run-ins with Google before over content licensing.