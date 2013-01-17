FAA Grounds U.S.-Registered Dreamliners Until Boeing Fixes The Battery Problem

The FAA has acted in the wake of yesterday’s emergency landing by an ANA Dreamliner in Japan, and grounded all U.S.-registered 787 aircraft. The no-fly edict, which supersedes last week’s review , following the Boston undercarriage fire, will remain in place until Boeing can guarantee the safety of the plane’s Lithium-Ion batteries. The FAA’s move is a blow for Boeing, whose share price closed 3% lower on Wall Street yesterday.

The flight ban means that aircraft from Chile, Poland, Qatar, and India will be sitting on the tarmac, as well as 787s from Japan and the U.S. The only domestic airline currently affected is United Airlines, which has some half-dozen Dreamliners in its full fleet. The Dreamliner received its FAA certification three years late, after the government agency put it through its paces by making it undergo some 4,000 tests.

