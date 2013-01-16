The Raunchy, Rude, Racist, Often NSFW Side Of Facebook Graph Search Results

A whole generation of social-media savvy people are supposedly perfectly cool with sharing their lives. And now Facebook’s new Graph Search will help prominently display some of those shared things as ways to categorize you–define you to a degree. What could go wrong? As Gizmodo’s Sam Biddle graphically illustrates, Liking the Ku Klux Klan HQ on a whim or a lark loses its ironic context when your Like becomes part of a result.