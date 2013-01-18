Why Sharing Power At Work Is The Very Best Way To Build It

Good leaders build a powerful team by sharing power, not by building themselves up (falsely) by imagining they can hoard power personally.

I see leaders who imagine that they have more power than they actually do, and don’t really distinguish between the fact that their role has power vs. that they are powerful personally. A telling behavior to decide what camp an executive is in is to see how they treat people when they meet them. Especially, people in lower level jobs (or waiters). The most common types are:

False-power people

I have met many of these power executives, but I am thinking of one in particular who exemplified this ugly behavior. He was a C-level direct report to the CEO of a Fortune 50 company. He was meeting me and my peers, who were at the time C-level direct reports to the CEO of a Fortune 2000 company. It was immediately clear that he saw us as way below him on the food chain. I remember thinking when I met him: Wow, you are trying really hard to come across as a big, scary executive. I wondered if it was because:

You are insecure and need to make people feel like you are more powerful than they are?

You were taught, or believe this is the way a big executive is supposed to treat others to gain their respect?

You are self-involved to the extent that you don’t even realize that you are so thoroughly dismissing people?

You actually believe that you are a superior life form?

Shared-power people

The leaders that inspired me the most were the ones who did not get caught up in this personal power. They were the ones who would sit across the table and make people feel like equals. We are both people, and have different roles in this business, but we share the business challenges as people. Let’s talk.

The problem with treating role power as personal power is this: Since the personal power is not actually real, you need to spend an awful lot of time and energy reinforcing it and protecting it. That is time taken away from effectively leading. Not to mention it destroys trust and loyalty, which also degrades real power.

If you take the higher road of sharing power, and building a powerful team beneath you, you actually gain real power. Because you end up with an army of people who will support you and do great things to make the business succeed. Isn’t that more, actual, useful power than trying to claim false power for yourself? I’d rather have 1,000 peoples’ positive power, genuine support, and forward momentum in my business, than to try to build my own power by keeping 1,000 people down. It is exhausting to even think about!

Here are some practical ways that I have seen the difference play out.