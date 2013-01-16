Why Your Brand Should Stop Stressing About Social-Media Campaigns

It’s time for brands and agencies to look beyond platforms and jargon and realize the purpose of social media is no different than traditional media channels. By its very nature, all media is social.

This year, organizations will invest more than ever before in social media. But segregating it from other campaign elements risks ineffectiveness. Instead of launching poorly connected initiatives for TV, print, digital, and social consumption, the companies that succeed will focus on platform-agnostic social communication.

“Social media” remains a source of profound confusion and challenge to brands around the globe, resulting in siloed marketing departments and social campaigns that suffer from a lack of support and the increased awareness guaranteed by traditional media.

But the golden rules of social media–be transparent, honest, and consistent; listen, respond and be respectful–aren’t foreign concepts to any communications expert (or, that being said, any socially balanced individual). Many people proudly declare, “I don’t understand social media.”

Specialist agencies, “digital ninjas,” and the social platforms themselves have succeeded in generating a digital snowstorm of confusion, leading the marketing world into the belief that theirs is a totally new universe of communication.

Campaigns that successfully focused on social communication regardless of platform: Oreo Daily Twist: Part of Oreo’s yearlong 100th birthday celebration, the Oreo Daily Twist, was an example of a brand focusing on the story and not the medium: 100 daily Oreo-based images, each focused on a topical story or historical anniversary. The concept is so simple, the appeal universal, that the campaign worked seamlessly across platforms both paid and earned. Nike #findgreatness: A platform-agnostic campaign during the London Olympics helped Nike outshine many official sponsors. Hundreds of billboards around the city promoting the hashtag #findgreatness celebrated everyday athletes and proved the power of traditional and new media combined. Evian’s RollerBabies: Released in 2009, this campaign predated many social media platforms but proves the power of brilliant cross platform content (online exclusives, print, out of home, TV, even clothing). The result: The Guinness Book of Records says the video is the most viewed online ad in history.

Is the oldest manmade media ever found–Paleolithic drawings of bison and bears in the Chauvet cave in southern France, which date back almost 32,000 years–any less a means of communication than a Facebook update?

Although there can be no doubting the power, impact, and revolutionary empowerment social media has given both the individual and organization, its function–to enable the telling of a story, spark conversation, or record a moment in time–is no different to forms of communication that are thousands of years old.