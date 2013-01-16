Check This Interactive Map To See Which States Crack Down On Guns

President Obama and Vice President Biden announced new proposals on Wednesday aimed at preventing gun violence in the wake of the recent Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting that sparked a national, viral call for more stringent gun legislation. The proposals include mandatory background checks for interested gun buyers and a renewed ban on sales of high-capacity magazines and assault rifles.

Curious about the gun laws in your state? The Guardian has published an interactive map of state-by-state gun laws so you can see which states require you to report missing firearms, enforce locking devices on guns, and forbid you from carrying either concealed or open handguns and long rifles.

[Image: The Guardian]