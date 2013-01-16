advertisement
Why 2013 Could Be The End Of The U.S. Postal Service

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

The U.S. Postal Service lost nearly $16 billion in 2012, and now its inspector general tells the Guardian newspaper that the service, which is responsible for processing 168 billion pieces of mail a year, could go out of business unless Congress approves a bailout.

We’ve previously written about options that could potentially save the service, whether through embracing technology or undergoing a radical rebrand.

What do you think should be done about the failing agency? Tell us in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user Bogdan Suditu]

