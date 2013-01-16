Ready To Ditch Your Computer’s Mouse And Grab The Air? Leap Motion Controller To Be Sold At Best Buy

The small device gives users 3-D control over their computers to allow them to do things like move puzzle pieces or shape designs using motions in the air instead of clicking and dragging a mouse.

(To see a demonstration from the CES click here).

Leap President and COO Andy Miller told The Next Web that the company has seen the product gain popularity among a variety of demographics from gamers to technical artists to people who just think it’s a fun gadget to have. It will retail for $70.

Do you want to ditch the mouse and grab some air?

