Can GPS Trackers Help Stop Prescription Painkiller Theft?

Police in New York City are planning to use fake prescription painkiller pill bottles with GPS trackers to try to curb the theft of highly addictive prescription pills, police commissioner Ray Kelly reportedly outlined yesterday in a speech at a Clinton Foundation conference on health issues in La Quinta, Calif.

Under the plan, which has been adopted by a few police departments across the country, police would ask pharmacies to store the fake bottles among the real prescription pills. When one is stolen (or removed from its home), it will emit a special signal that allows police to track it.

Kelly said he hopes the fake pill bottles can help combat the rise in prescription drug thefts, which he says “can serve as a gateway to criminal activities, especially among young people.”

[Photo by Flickr user subsetsum]