Congresswoman Introduces Draft Amendment to U.S. Hacking Law

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a draft amendment to an existing computer hacking law in honor of Aaron Swartz . Lofgren posted a copy of the draft amendment, which she said she hopes to call Aaron’s Law, on the Reddit website. Swartz was one of the creators of the social media site.

According to Lofgren, who is no stranger to the Reddit community, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is so vague that it is easily violated. “Using the law in this way [violation of an online service’s user agreement or terms of service] is a violation of the CFAA and the wire fraud statute,” she said.

Swartz, who was buried yesterday in Chicago, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment last week. At the service–free from a Westboro Baptist Church reputed hate group, which was warned off it seems by Anonymous–his father blamed the government for his son’s demise, saying that officials had “hounded” Swartz. Meanwhile, the husband of U.S. District Attorney Carmen Ortiz, has criticized the Swartz family on Twitter. A post on the @TomJDolan feed said: “Truly incredible that in their own son’s obit they blame others for his death and make no mention of the 6 month offer.” Dolan, an IBM executive, has since deleted his Twitter account.

