They’re Happily Married. They Created The Smash-Hit Game “Temple Run.” How Perfect Is This Union?

“It’s very polarizing when we say that we’re married and work together,” says Keith Shepherd of his partnership with his wife Natalia Luckyanova. The couple founded Imangi Studios , a mobile gaming company, back in 2008; their app Temple Run is iconic, having garnered over 170 million downloads, with a sequel out today . “It’s always either, ‘Awesome, that sounds great,’” says Shepherd of reactions to their working arrangement, “or ‘Oh my God, that sounds like the worst thing ever.’”

For Shepherd, 33, and Luckyanova, 31, it’s mostly been awesome. Indeed, without having their life partner also be their business partner, Shepherd and Luckyanova wonder whether this journey would have even been possible. The two met as software engineers in Washington, DC; when they married a little over five years ago, they found themselves continually scheming about how they could work for themselves. When news came out about Apple opening up its app store to independent developers, they decided to take the plunge.



“We knew that if one of us could support the other while we got something going, it was less risky than going it by yourself.”

Or rather, to take half a plunge. Shepherd quit his job; Luckyanova kept hers as a kind of insurance policy (and as a literal one–Shepherd became a dependent on her health care plan). “The huge advantage of being married,” says Shepherd, “is you have a built-in safety net. We knew that if one of us could support the other while we got something going, it was less risky than going it by yourself.” Luckyanova says the couple hardly fits the profile of dice-rolling entrepreneurs. “We’re surprisingly risk-averse,” she says. “We were scared.”

In July of 2008, they launched their first app, a word game called Imangi. It made $5,000 in its first month. “We were like, ‘Hey, cool, we can make some money at this,’” recalls Shepherd. In October, they pushed out a second word game which was likewise profitable. Then they got overly ambitious, launching into a 3-D sled-racing game, Little Red Sled, that they intended to put out by Christmas. In fact, they released their sledding game in February of the following year, just as the snows were beginning to thaw. The game didn’t make back its investment.

“That’s when we thought, ‘Wow, do we really have any idea what we’re doing?’” recalls Shepherd.





It was the kind of moment that breaks many nascent entrepreneurs. But Shepherd and Luckyanova had each other. “We’re always bouncing ideas off each other, lending moral support, brainstorming,” Shepherd says. “I think that helps tremendously.” They went on long walks, dissecting what went wrong with a project and what went right. And at this moment that ought to have been a low point, the husband-and-wife team instead doubled down on their investment. They realized that while they’d had a flop, they’d also had two successes. And they’d learned a lot. Luckyanova decided to quit her job, too, joining Shepherd on the venture full time.