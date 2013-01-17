Harvard Professor Finds That Innovative Ideas Spread Like The Flu; Here’s How To Catch Them

You can hear it in the way we speak: Songs are infectious, trends are contagious, videos go viral. We use disease to describe data. Information acts like illness. As it turns out, so does innovation.

While Google helps us understand the way the flu moves and a Facebook app can ferret out who might make you sick, what’s missing from the sniffly conversation is that disease and ideas both travel along social networks–the real-life kind. In other words, there’s a reason that the only thing that swept through your office faster than that stomach bug was the gossip about who gave it to who.

We live our lives in networks, and these networks have a particular kind of a structure.

Enter network science, an emergent discipline drawing from sociology, medicine, and statistics. Harvard Medical School professor Nicholas Christakis is one of the most prominent figures in the young field–he’s made foundational investigations into how products, sneezes, and behaviors are spread by networked contagion.

“Things don’t just diffuse in human populations at random. They actually diffuse through networks,” Christakis says, noting that we live our lives in networks–the same as hunter-gatherers. Today our networks are the web of relations you have between friends, coworkers, siblings, and relatives. Where you are in that web lends special properties.

The key is exposure. The more central you are to a network, the more connections you have to others, the more you are exposed to whatever’s going around the network–whether it’s Carly Rae Jepsen or H1N1. So if you want to hear the next great pop song, find out about the next great innovation, or catch the next great flu–the center is the spot for you. As Christakis notes, the people with the densest, most central connection form a “sensor group,” a kind of canary in the mineshaft for what’s going to be cool next–or give you a cold.





“Individuals located centrally within a network will be at both an increased risk for the acquisition of a pathogen,” Christakis says tells Fast Company, “and an increased risk for the acquisition of novel information.”