Disney And Pixar Characters Collide In New “Disney Infinity” Game

Disney Interactive just unveiled a preview of Disney Infinity , a new game launching in June that combines a virtual-world gaming platform with physical toys fashioned after roughly 30 iconic Disney and Pixar characters such as Mr. Incredible, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Sully and Mike of Monsters, Inc..

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the conceit of Disney Infinity is strikingly similar to Skylanders, the popular game from Activision that combines physical toys and online gaming.

Similar to Skylanders, Disney Inifinity players will be able to store data from the virtual game in the physical toys themselves. Disney Infinity will also, like Skylanders, seamlessly transfer across consoles from the Xbox 360 to the PS3 to the Wii.