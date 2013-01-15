Bing Explains Why Facebook’s Graph Search Is A Boon For Its Business

Today Facebook launched Graph Search , a search engine for the people, places, photos, and interests that make up your social graph.

But, as Mark Zuckerberg said at the press event today at Facebook HQ, “We wouldn’t suggest people come and do web searches on Facebook.”

For that, there’s Facebook’s search partner, Bing. When Graph Search doesn’t deliver the results you’re looking for, you’ll also get a list of Bing web results within Facebook.

Zuckerberg’s emphasis on Graph Search’s ability to deliver “answers” rather than “links to answers” makes it clear that Facebook and Bing are on the same page: The Bing team has long been working on a search solution that eschews “blue links” in favor of a search engine where people are as important as pages.

“We’ve been saying people are first class objects on the web, and more important than any page we could show you,” Bing Director Stefan Weitz told Fast Company in a recent interview. Before Facebook even announced its new search, Weitz said of the new social era: “This is the first time that anyone has considered people as a critical part to search.”

Bing’s VP of Search Derrick Connell explained the newly enhanced Facebook relationship in a blog post today about Graph Search:

“As part of this product, our two engineering teams worked together to advance a unified search experience. That means that when people want to search beyond Facebook, they see web search results from Bing with social context and additional information such as Facebook pages.”