DARPA’s Deep Sea Drones Will Live At The Bottom Of The Ocean–Until Deployment

Military think tank DARPA just announced their latest project, and it involves–yes–stashing drones at the bottom of the ocean. The newly announced Upward Falling Payloads program plans to deploy unmanned pods filled with autonomous vehicles and non-lethal weaponry to the ocean floor, where they can then automatically float to the surface for use by the Navy or energy companies as needed. A conference will be held on January 25 at DARPA headquarters to discuss potential communications and engineering concerns.