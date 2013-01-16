The Basics Of Neuromarketing

If you didn’t laugh at the above, that’s because it’s not really a joke. It’s actually a serious situation for many Internet marketers (like this one), who have had to completely change their SEO tactics because of Google’s sweeping changes.

Over the past couple of years, Google has completely changed the game when it comes to SEO with a series of algorithm updates labeled “Panda” and “Penguin.” Gone are the days when you could stuff your website with low-quality articles packed with the right keywords or link spam exchanges to boost your Google rankings.

Today the game is all about quality–content that’s authentic, informative, and, most of all, attractive to your intended audience. In short, we need to stop thinking about SEO as “search engine optimization” and more as “social engagement optimization,” as Greg Henderson at SEO Desk put it.

So, the question becomes, how do you play nice with Panda and Penguin and turn your website into a more attractive animal?

Neuromarketing is becoming more and more of a popular answer. If you’re unfamiliar with it, neuromarketing is a science that’s based on the fact that 95% of all thoughts, emotions, and learning occur before we are ever aware of it, according to Roger Dooley, the author of Neuromarketing and Brainfluence. That means most of us are actually only talking to 5% of our potential customers’ brains!

Fortunately, scientists are able to study just what kind of marketing hits that other 95% of our brains in the right way, according to this ABC News report. For example, Campbell Soups studied the brain’s reactions to different aspects of its marketing visuals–and ended up changing its iconic soup labels for the first time in decades, based on the results of the research.