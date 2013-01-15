OKCupid Introduces Crazy Blind Date App For Quick Matching

Ready to forget about the awkward messaging, poking, and sizing up that goes on between possible matches on online dating sites before actual meeting? The popular online dating site OKCupid introduced a new app called Crazy Blind Date on Tuesday that will allow users to go on a date without having communicated much with each other before meeting. The app is free on Android and Apple phones and matches users using basic information: a name, sexual orientation, possible meeting spots, a photograph, and nights of the week that they are free.

OKCupid tried a similar service in 2007 using text messaging and a website, but it failed to ever really catch on.

The dating website’s CEO, Sam Yagan, told the New York Times he hopes that the app will help people who become too bogged down by all the dating profiles they see on the OKCupid website.

To celebrate the launch of Crazy Blind Date, OkCupid removed all of the photos from its website so that members logging into OkCupid Tuesday “will have to make their dating decisions based on words and wits rather than abs and, well, other body parts,” the company said in a statement.

So tell us single ladies and gentlemen–would you try it? Or do you need to chat a bit before meeting in person?

[Photo by Flickr user ambernambrose]