Report: Lance Armstrong Admits Taking Performance-Enhancing Drugs

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has confessed to having used controlled substances to Oprah Winfrey, says a person who has seen the show. The revelations, carried by news agency Associated Press , say that Armstrong used his interview with the iconic TV star , due to be broadcast this Thursday, to admit that he took drugs while taking part in the Tour de France. During the two-and-a-half hour session, which Winfrey tweeted about, the founder of the Livestrong charity apparently wept. He is also said to be preparing to testify against the cycling officials who knew about his doping and, in some cases, enabled it.

Before the taping of the show on Monday, at the sports star’s Austin home, Armstrong stopped off at the offices of the foundation which he created in 1997, whose CEO is Doug Ulman, and said sorry to the team of workers, some of whom were in tears. The seven-time victor was stripped of his titles last year, and dropped by Nike.

So how much did he really reveal? On Tuesday, Winfrey told CBS that the cyclist “did not come clean in manner [she] expected.”

“It was surprising to me. I would say that for myself, my team, all of us in the room, we were mesmerized by some of his answers … ” she said.

