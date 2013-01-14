Google Analytics For Real Life: Tracking Retail Customers Through Smartphones

A new product released at this year’s National Retail Federation expo in New York lets retailers track in-store customer activity through their smartphones. Security firm Fortinet’s new network security appliances are designed for use in retail locations; the products also integrate shopper analytics from provider Euclid. Euclid Analytics’ new Euclid Zero product captures shoppers’ MAC addresses (which are unique identifiers every device on a network has) as they walk into the store, and uses this information to track store traffic, customer loyalty, and customer activity inside the store. The process is entirely passive on a customer’s part; Fortinet and Euclid’s product pings consumer smartphones even if they don’t log into a store’s Wi-Fi or make a phone call.