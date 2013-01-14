advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Simplification Is The Best Communication Strategy

By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

Whenever you’re going to talk to investors, to management, to the board, or at quarterly meetings, I want you to write it first. It may be five or six pages. Then I want you to write one page. Then I want you to write half a page.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life