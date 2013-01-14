Does China’s One-Child Law Deter Innovation?

The number of siblings a child has can greatly influence their development. But what happens when you have an entire nation of only children? A new study on China’s one-child law indicates that the policy may be stifling its citizens’ innovative instincts because single children born under the law there are less likely to be competitive, are more pessimistic, and less inclined to take risks . Those were the findings of researchers from Monash University in Australia.

The study’s authors warn that the one-child policy could lead to a country that develops fewer entrepreneurs, and which would muffle the Chinese economy.

The study is just one of the many that have warned against the effect of the one-child law, which, on the plus side, is credited for helping lift many families out of poverty. Researchers have found in the past that the policy leads to an increase of infanticide, forced sterilizations, and other psychological effects.

[Picture by Flickr user www.kk9k.com]