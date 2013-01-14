Birds Strike Again! Two Planes Forced To Turn Around After Hitting Birds Near Kennedy Airport

After two planes were forced to return to JFK Airport in New York after hitting birds on the way out of the Big Apple, passengers were left wondering: how can we not outsmart a flock of geese?

The planes (which were both JetBlue) and all of the passengers on them made it home safely, but it was reminiscent of the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson when veteran pilot Sully Sullenberger was forced to make an emergency water landing on the Hudson River after birds rendered his plane unfit to make the flight. As we mentioned then, the FAA has taken numerous measures to make sure that birds steer clear of the airfields including using predator birds to scare away other birds.

But even with those measures, and engines designed to withstand most impacts from birds, its unlikely birds will ever completely stay away. Until then, we just have to hope for competent pilots and crew … and an ever-improving aircraft.

