Cadillac Takes Home Car Of The Year Awards

In a sure sign that its innovation efforts are producing some positive results, the Cadillac ATS, a new compact sedan, was named the 2013 North America Car of the Year at the North American International Auto Show. The award comes only a few years after GM figuratively blew up the classic car’s design and continued to move forward, thanks to the leadership of innovative executives like Ed Welburn, the car giant’s VP of design and Mary Barra, the highest-ranking woman in the car industry.
The Dodge Ram 1500 took home Truck of the Year honors at the show.
The Ford Fusion and Honda Accord were finalists for the Car of the Year award.
The winners are selected by 49 auto journalists. This year’s results signaled a huge first for the classic American brand. Cadillac, as Forbes pointed out, has been a finalist several times, but never won the top honors until this year.
[Photo by Flickr user That Hartford Guy]