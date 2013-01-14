Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & The Golden Globes: How Hosts Make Or Break Awards Shows

The Golden Globes included everything you could want in an awards show: hilarious bits from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, insane outfits, celebrities who brought their moms as dates, and Mel Gibson. It was a reminder, yet again , that the host you choose goes a long way toward defining what sort of product you present.

But perhaps nothing received more attention in the aftermath of last night’s Hollywood bash than Jodie Foster’s rambling, sweet, and headline-making thank-you speech that included her coming out. Here’s how the stars and normal people alike (well, okay, bloggers) reacted to the Globes.

Lena Dunham broke it down after the show for her more than 500,000 followers.

There are no words for this night. In bed feeling so deeply lucky and wishing @campsucks and @juddapatow were snuggled in beside me. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013

The highlights of my evening (aside from the obvious) were Bill Clinton and Jodie Foster. Also seeing Adele turns out to be like seeingG-d — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013

Also did Ms Poehler and Ms Fey not kill, in the classiest way of all? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013

Kate Bosworth weighed in with her favorite Foster quote on her Twitter feed.