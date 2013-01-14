Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & The Golden Globes: How Hosts Make Or Break Awards Shows

The Golden Globes included everything you could want in an awards show: hilarious bits from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, insane outfits, celebrities who brought their moms as dates, and Mel Gibson. It was a reminder, yet again, that the host you choose goes a long way toward defining what sort of product you present.
But perhaps nothing received more attention in the aftermath of last night’s Hollywood bash than Jodie Foster’s rambling, sweet, and headline-making thank-you speech that included her coming out. Here’s how the stars and normal people alike (well, okay, bloggers) reacted to the Globes.
Lena Dunham broke it down after the show for her more than 500,000 followers.
There are no words for this night. In bed feeling so deeply lucky and wishing @campsucks and @juddapatow were snuggled in beside me.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013
The highlights of my evening (aside from the obvious) were Bill Clinton and Jodie Foster. Also seeing Adele turns out to be like seeingG-d
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013
Also did Ms Poehler and Ms Fey not kill, in the classiest way of all?
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 14, 2013
Kate Bosworth weighed in with her favorite Foster quote on her Twitter feed.
“Normal is not something to aspire to, it’s something to get away from.”- Jodie Foster
— Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) January 14, 2013
Zach Braff nodded to the slightly rambling nature of Foster’s speech.
Jodie Foster’s seizure/speech was moving.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 14, 2013
Gossip blogger Perez Hilton and Glee creator Ryan Murphy praised the actress on their Twitter accounts.
Surprised that a lot of my gays on Facebook are roasting Jodie Foster for her #GoldenGlobes speech! perez.ly/13tD6CX I applaud her!!!
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) January 14, 2013
I love Jodie Foster so much.
— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) January 14, 2013
While Questlove took Foster’s news rather personally:
…so Jodie Foster is single eh?
— Questo of The Roots (@questlove) January 14, 2013
For more insight from Golden Globe winners, check out this interview with Showtime’s David Nevins and this interview with Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow.
[Photo by Flickr user quicheisinsane]