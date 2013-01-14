advertisement
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & The Golden Globes: How Hosts Make Or Break Awards Shows

No, we aren’t talking about Ricky Gervais! Why would you even think that?

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

The Golden Globes included everything you could want in an awards show: hilarious bits from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, insane outfits, celebrities who brought their moms as dates, and Mel Gibson. It was a reminder, yet again, that the host you choose goes a long way toward defining what sort of product you present.

But perhaps nothing received more attention in the aftermath of last night’s Hollywood bash than Jodie Foster’s rambling, sweet, and headline-making thank-you speech that included her coming out. Here’s how the stars and normal people alike (well, okay, bloggers) reacted to the Globes.

Lena Dunham broke it down after the show for her more than 500,000 followers.

Kate Bosworth weighed in with her favorite Foster quote on her Twitter feed.

Zach Braff nodded to the slightly rambling nature of Foster’s speech.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton and Glee creator Ryan Murphy praised the actress on their Twitter accounts.

While Questlove took Foster’s news rather personally:

For more insight from Golden Globe winners, check out this interview with Showtime’s David Nevins and this interview with Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow.

[Photo by Flickr user quicheisinsane]

