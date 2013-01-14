Researchers, Academics Remember Aaron Swartz with #PDFTribute

In the days following the death of Reddit co-founder and Internet pioneer Aaron Swartz, academics took to the Internet to post free PDFs of their work.
Swartz, at the time of his death, had been facing charges relating to scholarly articles he illegally downloaded.
Here’s how everyone from Occupy Wall Street to universities have weighed in as part of the memorial movement.
Occupy Wall Street’s New York branch and Anonymous praised the movement on their official Twitter accounts:
Academics around the world are liberating their articles on hashtag #pdftribute for #AaronSwartz mashable.com/2013/01/13/aar…
— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) January 13, 2013
Join the Fight. Share Knowledge using #pdftribute hashtag. No Copyright Is Worth A Human Life. #Anonymous #OWS
— AnonymousIRC (@AnonymousIRC) January 14, 2013
Professors like UCSD professor James Fowler and CUNY professor C.W. Anderson tweeted out links to their PDFs available for free online.
All my papers are freely available at jhfowler.ucsd.edu#pdftribute
— James H. Fowler (@James_H_Fowler) January 14, 2013
My articles, book chapters, and monographs. #pdftribute.bit.ly/1TntnI.
— Chanders (@Chanders) January 13, 2013
Researchers at universities around the world, undergraduates and graduates, also posted their tributes.
All my articles which JSTOR would make you pay for are available for free here: tinyurl.com/c2nda6h #pdftribute
— Gavin Grindon (@GavinGrindon) January 13, 2013
I had already started the process of making all my papers open access via Newcastle University library but now it’s a #pdftribute
— pauline mccormack (@paulinemacco) January 14, 2013
Even the official Twitter account of the University of Florida Libraries Scholarly Communications Office joined in.
RT @emorylibsoa: The tragic death of Aaron Swartz has inspired many to recommit to open access and dissemination.#pdftribute
— UF ScholComm (@UFScholComm) January 14, 2013
[Photo by Flickr user Joi]