Apple Scales Back On iPhone 5 Parts Due To Weak Demand

Apple has, according to the Wall Street Journal , cut back on purchasing components for its iPhone 5 due to a lack of demand. The report claims that orders for Q1 of 2013 are roughly half of what the firm expected, hence the cutback on parts. It’s nothing, however, out of the ordinary for tech stock analysts, who had been predicting December’s drop in Apple’s generally soaring stock for some time now. (Stock that has, actually, slipped below $500 for the first time in a year.) Now, however, those same analysts are talking about a new iPhone coming in early Summer 2013, and have been slapping Buy stickers on AAPL stock.

The Cupertino firm has for some time been locked in a battle royal with Samsung, with the two companies duking it out for top billing on the smartphone front. Although the Korean firm claimed dibs on the world’s most popular smartphone last year, with its Galaxy S3, the iPhone 5’s arrival returned Apple as creator of the U.S.’s most popular smartphone back in November 2012. Last week’s juicy iPhone rumor concerned a smaller, cheaper version of Apple’s iconic smartphone–maybe Apple has decided that the elongated version of its phone just doesn’t work. (On a personal note, I have to say that the iPhone 5, although better in some respects, is not a comfortable fit in the hand–or as easy to type with–as its predecessors.) Hence a return to the classic.

iPhone owners, what is your take on the iPhone 5? Do you regret your upgrade now, or do you think its slimline figure just reflects its continuing supremacy on the smartphone front? Maybe you’re looking forward to the new version–but isn’t that the nature of technology’s special sauce?