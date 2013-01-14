Xerox Loses Its CFO, Luca Maestri, To Apple

Luca Maestri, the executive VP and CFO of Xerox, is to join Apple. His last day at the print giant will be February 28, after which his company wheels will be joining the great and the good’s rides in Cupertino‘s car park. Apple, which now has itself a new corporate controller, following Betsy Rafael’s retirement in October 2012, is “thrilled” by the hire. “[Luca] brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and management, and we look forward to working with him,” said an Apple spokesperson.
Born in Rome, Luca, who holds a Masters in Business Science from Boston University, has worked at Nokia Siemens and General Motors Europe, where he started in 1988 and rose up to become CFO.
