To Boost Internal Innovation, Ericsson Thinks Inside The Boxes

Take LTE, the transmission system behind so-called 4G, the current gold standard of seamless high-speed data transfers: Since the new system started rolling in 2010, most of the network-building giants behind that coverage grid have had to physically install new hardware, replacing microwave equipment around the country to make sure a new radio interface system syncs properly. Part of the reason your mobile phone data rates are so pricy? It costs everyone a lot of time, money, and manpower to make stuff faster.

Magnus Karlsson

That doesn’t just frustrate clients; it bugs computer engineers who hate gross inefficiency, too. So one morning Hans Sandholt, a systems manager at Ericsson, got tired of just groaning about the problem over coffee with his co-workers and decided to do something about it. His cool idea: Create a series of software upgrades that could be installed in the microwave equipment in the field to essentially reprogram it rather than replace it as the broadcast technology changes. The result: Way less swapping hardware. “You can have a product that can evolve while keeping it part of the system,” Sandholt says.

Sandholt certainly worked at a place that would welcome that change. Ericsson, the Sweden-based communications technology company, offers services, software, and infrastructure for major telecom companies and other industries. Still, he faced his own managerial paradox: Technically, he was mere middle management, that central purgatory where many great ideas at companies often get overlooked.

The best way to think of IdeaBoxes is as dedicated brainstorming space.

Thankfully, Ericsson has created its own internal innovation pipeline precisely for once marginalized people like Sandholt to get their own concepts noticed and developed. In 2008, the company started IdeaBoxes, an online idea sharing platform that is used for all types of ideas, from game-changing to incremental. Employees can post their ideas to an online forum to solicit peer feedback and votes of approval. The best way to think of IdeaBoxes is as dedicated brainstorming space. First, managers are encouraged to start topics relating the places where they spot inefficiencies and, in many cases, suggest a broad way that can be refined. Each box creator then becomes the manager of their own thread, tinkering with the suggestions that come in from others until they’ve built their rough idea into a more polished finished concept that might attract attention.

Once a box is created, dozens and sometimes hundreds of employees can weigh in with their own ideas. An idea that might help more than one department can always be placed in more than one box. Employees can also find existing boxes to send their suggestions to using keyword matching, which also helps departments around the world see how others are tackling similar issues. Most importantly, everyone gets credit for their contributions. Managers who like suggestions are encouraged to publically flag them with notes saying what was claimed for interest, action, or implementation.

“We said, ‘Let’s create a system better than the traditional suggestion box,’” says Magnus Karlsson, director of new business development and innovation in the company’s Group Function Strategy department. Rather than having employees just push raw problems to higher-ups, they can now pull together to better solve them–and figure out who might take the lead in that action. As Karlsson puts it: “We wanted to let ideas travel freely throughout the different silos of the organization.”