Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, And Zynga Could Better The World, But They Have To Collaborate First

By Vivek Kemp1 minute Read

For cause-based organizations, social media is a crucial tool for spreading messages and gaining proponents. But these non-profits often receive less support than profitable companies when it comes to coordinating a campaign across the multitude of different social platforms. Fast Company hosted a conversation with leaders in the social sphere to discuss how their companies could collaborate to advance causes that could have a positive impact on the world. What would happen if every organization that was granted non-profit 501(c) status was also given a toolbox for effectively using social media?

This clip is part of a longer conversation about social media for social good that took place in August. Watch the complete video here: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Zynga Put Their Social Heads Together For Good

