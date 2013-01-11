Oracle’s Java Software Vulnerable To Hackers, Government Warns

The Department of Homeland security urged users to disable Oracle Corp’s Java software after it found that hackers had found a way into the popular software. In a notice on the Computer Emergency Readiness Team’s website, the CERT team advised that “Java 7 Update 10 and earlier contain an unspecified vulnerability that can allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.”

The warning comes only days after business leaders went to Washington, D.C. to try to work on finding common ground to cooperate in cyber security efforts with the government. Late last year, a cyber security bill failed to pass in Congress after many businesses complained of the increased regulation included in it. Congress is expected to take another try at a bill this year.

[Photo by Flickr user Fort Meade]