10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Google Plus, NASA Photos, And More

1. Plus-One This: Proof That Google Plus Will Prevail
Fast Company
Dave Llorens has staked his reputation on Google Plus succeeding. Here’s why.
2. From NASA’s Archives, 50 Amazing Photos Of The Apollo Moon Missions
Co.Design
NASA has dusted off the archives and brought out some incredible photos of early moon missions.
3. The Problem With Your Elevator Pitch–And How To Fix It
Fast Company
5 tips to humanize your pitch.
4. Secrets Of America’s Happiest Companies
Fast Company
Happy employees make for a productive company. Here’s how to keep everyone engaged and on-point.
5. This 15-Year-Old Built An App To Help His High School Debate Team. It Could Do Much More Than That
Fast Company
A high school student has created an app that skims text to highlight the most important content. Lazy English students everywhere rejoice.
6. 900-Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaches Earth Today
Fast Company
Check out this asteroid’s Earth approach. Hope those scientists calculated correctly on the “near-earth” flight plan.
7. Kingston Reveals 1TB Thumbdrive
Fast Company
The days of the spinning hard drive are quickly coming to an end–Kingston announces a 1TB flash drive.
8. Creative Forecast: How Marketing Will Change In 2013
Co.Create
Part I of Co. Create’s peek into the future of the marketing trends of 2013.
9. How Marketing Will Change In 2013: The Strategic Forecast
Co.Create
Part II of Co. Create’s peek into the future of the marketing trends of 2013.
10. Beautifully Mashed-Up Photos Show The Glory And Wreckage Of Detroit
Co.Exist
A sobering photo mash-up of what Detroit once was.
